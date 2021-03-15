Gareth Hughes the former Green MP, currently helping his wife to look after Quarantine Island in the Otago Harbour while writing a biography of Janette Fitzsimons, one of the original Greens in New Zealand, has added pronouns to his online Twitter profile. Gareth was never that good a Green but one had held out some hope that he wasn't in with this rubbish. But he is, and conversing regularly with other woke idiots such as David Cormack just adds to the misery that the NZ Greens are.

You're no good, Gareth.

In other news there is finally some signs of a thesis. Will write more when I can be bothered raising that particular moron on this blog again.

#politics#NZGreens#QuarantineIsland#wokemorons