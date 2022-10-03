First of all, I don’t like bike helmets but the law in NZ at the moment is that they must be worn while riding your bike. Well Jack (or is that Jacki, Jack?) doesn’t think that he has to wear one, I followed him down George Street yesterday as he cycled down to Great King and put his bike on the bus rack of the bus to Brockville (so let’s guess Jack, you bus your bike down for promotional purposes). I myself find the buses to be somewhat useless if you have a bike in a city the size of Dunedin.

Here’s Jack (or is it Jacki?)

So follow those arrows down and you’ll find Brandon, employed by the University of Otago and belonging to the International Socialists as well as the Greens. Ageist, and hateful (in this case to me).

Here is a Green Party supporter/troll runner but despite appearances he doesn’t engage.

And again this is his other account;

It sure does.

I will add more to this later tonight, just a teaser for now.

The Green Party should be my natural home but in my view they are easily the most toxic party in NZ right now. Although I’m not letting Labour (the only other party that I’ve voted for) off the hook either. These current MPs and the online gender warriors have made a National Government a certainty next year. Although how much better they’ll be is a question. Probably no better at all.

#dcc #dunedin #elections #electionz #otepoti @NZGreens #GreensNZ #NZGreens