Plebeian Resistance

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Mike Huggins's avatar
Mike Huggins
Sep 23, 2023

And now we have the United States of Guantanamo. Source Jan 6 Capital detainees.

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Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)'s avatar
Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)
Sep 23, 2023Edited

Well, movement in the whole country was limited during the lockdowns, when people were told not to approach each other more than a six-foot distance. Movement of the mouth was also limited by muzzles. Air travel became a humiliating hassle after 9/11, but it became a travesty during the national "state of emergency."

If you think that only the US became another prison camp, consider that international travel was reserved for the suicidal, who accepted the (sooner-or-later) lethal injection.

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