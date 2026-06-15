Plebeian Resistance

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Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
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Maybe that's why emails are going out in smaller and smaller numbers on My stack... My subs keep slowly growing, and the open numbers are close to 1/2 what I was getting when I had 1/3 the subs...

Highest probability People are not getting notice.

All because I would obsolete that tool called "money."

A Look at The Science™ (article): https://amaterasusolar.substack.com/p/a-look-at-the-science

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