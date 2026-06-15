Hamish McKenzie - on NZ's richest list
A newcomer
Hamish McKenzie, one of the founders of Substack1 and who is currently holidaying in the Wellington region of NZ I believe, has joined NZ’s richest list, and is a billionaire apparently.
He is one of the newcomers.
Be careful you don’t fall off Hamish McKenzie .
1
Although I’m sure that Michael Ginsburg will disagree
Maybe that's why emails are going out in smaller and smaller numbers on My stack... My subs keep slowly growing, and the open numbers are close to 1/2 what I was getting when I had 1/3 the subs...
Highest probability People are not getting notice.
All because I would obsolete that tool called "money."
A Look at The Science™ (article): https://amaterasusolar.substack.com/p/a-look-at-the-science