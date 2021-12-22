Plebeian Resistance

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Laurence Flynn's avatar
Laurence Flynn
Dec 22, 2021

God, I despise this witch. If there was a burning for her, I wouldn't object.

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Rob D's avatar
Rob D
Dec 22, 2021

Come in! Come in! Now... get into the pot! Don't worry, you are going to be some of the ingredients in our next "vaccine" that will save countless lives my dearies! Heeeheeeheeeeheee!!!

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