I love witches but they’ve certainly had a bad rap over the last several hundred years. We even seem to get bad words in the origins, wicca’d has become wicked, bewitched means that you’ve lost your agency and so on.

But forgetting that for a minute, Jacinda Ardern’s latest venture into Facebook propaganda is a hoot. You see she’s told us on Facebook that';

“Ms Adern posted a pic of a knitted gingerbread house and told the story of how it came to be a Christmas tradition for her family over the past 30 years.” (Daily Mail)

Well Jacinda, most of us didn’t grow up with Gingerbread houses but we did grow up with the story of Hansel & Gretel;

“Gingerbread Houses are intricately linked to the Grimm fairy tale of Hansel and Gretel. In the story, two children, Hansel and Gretel get lost in the woods. They come upon a house made of gingerbread covered in frosting and candy. Unfortunately, it’s the house of the wicked witch. She befriends the kids, fattens them up and tries to eat them. Fortunately, Hansel and Gretel escape in the end.”

Are you trying to fatten NZ’s kids up Jacinda?