Plebeian Resistance

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Richard Seager
Jan 1, 2022Edited

For those not in NZ the two guys in the picture above are Chris Hipkins on her right (closest) and Grant Robertson on her left (further away).

They operate as a trio. All of them have known each other since University (at least) and both of these rather unimpressive boys were also part of the same socialist groups, that Jacinda was a part of, in their youth and later.

The other point that I'd make is that they're all in the North Island even if Grant grew up here in Dunedin. The South Island is poorly represented in this New Zealand democracy, my MP for example doesn't live here*, is not from here (she's from Auckland) and does not represent here because it's foreign to her (Ingrid Leary).

* she lives on Waiheke Island about 1500km to our north which is a 10 or so on the socio-economic scale whereas we're a 4 or so. And yes Ingrid I have the receipts. Make sure you get back to me on my OIA request won't you.

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Tarn - mutual eye-rolling's avatar
Tarn - mutual eye-rolling
Jan 1, 2022

I cannot just say "Happy New Year", this year I am adding provisos.

Looks like the injections and mandates nonsense might be blowing over, but there are other tricks to deal to.

Stay strong!

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