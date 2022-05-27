Now

1934

The speech that they allowed her to give, first touched on the most important person to Jacinda, not Neve, no, no. Jacinda.

“The second and only other leader to have given birth in office almost 30 years later, was me.”

and was full of hate. Hate for New Zealanders who oppose her jab mandates of an experimental toxin (yes that’s what it is with different strengths tested out on the world to find the optimum level of toxin).

“or the COVID crisis exposing mistrust of experts, institutions and governments”

All paid for by her government. Non government experts shut down, their jobs threatened and the mob (other academics mostly) raised, and let loose, by her government.

“when this issue is so easily and wrongly distorted into being opposed to free speech.”

Ardern - your single source of truth.

“We are at a precipice, and rather than ask what caused it”

You caused it.

“I was a woman interested in politics, left wing politics, in a region that had never in its entire democratic history, elected anyone other than a conservative candidate”

The Waikato put up another “left wing” demagogue 20 years before you. Helen Clark. It also to its credit elected Marilyn Waring who although an MP in a National government could hardly be called ‘conservative’. In fact she’s definitely to your left, you arrogant arsehole.

“We found a place to share information, facts, fiction dressed up as facts, memes”

Prime Ministers even.

“The royal commission that followed found that the terrorist responsible was radicalised online.”

He had a very small online footprint. He travelled widely first to North Korea, then China, Pakistan, Turkey and Egypt. He spent, as far as I could make out before you managed to scrub him from the internet, little time in Europe or the United States (he did visit Texas). Radicalized by the internet or the company that he kept in the above countries? I’d suggest the second. His occasional foray into the right wing spaces of Austrian and Australian web spaces were one-offs and the right wing Austrians were suspicious enough of him to return his donation. On the other hand the time that he spent in the right wing spaces of the above countries was a decade or more.

BTW you wern’t the only one scrubbing the internet of him either, so did the Texans who hosted him in 2017.

And I’ve never been able to find the ‘holiday’ photos of the ‘tourists’ at Kaka Point that day. The ones who were doing ‘we won’t be replaced’ stances for their own cameras at massacre hour zero. There’s a lot more to that story isn’t there Jacinda?

“Let's start with transparency in how algorithmic processes work and the outcomes they deliver.”

I bet you’re not planning to make Facebook’s and Twitter’s code open source. Are you?

“And how we uphold our basic sense of humanity when interacting with others.”

You don’t do this by forcing people to have jabs from a company that has quite obviously bribed you and your government. The full details we’d love to know.

“There's a term that gets thrown around a lot – keyboard warrior.”

I don’t warrior on the internet myself, I try my best to show those victimised by you where the truth is. That you are anti-democratic, a despot and a war criminal .

But I did call you a piece of shit to your face. Remember? That required no keyboard.

“I imagine it's written by a lone person unacquainted with personal hygiene practices”

Ah yes, the great unwashed.

“feed, I imagine it's written by a lone person unacquainted with personal hygiene practices, dressed in a poorly fitted super hero costume – one that is baggy in all the wrong places.”

At least your speech writer has a sense of humour. That’s nice. Baggy aye?

“I 'do' my own social media. I always have. After all, it has been described as the new 'town square'“

How long does it take to remove (allegedly but it’s in the vicinity) 33,000 posts? BTW if you try and find stories on the very large number of facebook posts that your team deleted when you asked about vaccine injuries, nada. Is this your version of free speech enabled by the Democrats at Facebook & Twitter?

“There are those far more learned than I who will argue where the source of the scourge of disinformation lies.”

It lies (the operative word here) with your government.

"the stakes are enormous – for disinformation corrodes the foundation of liberal democracy, our ability to assess facts on their merits, and to self-correct accordingly."

We would like to self correct. I guess we’ll have to wait for the next election but it would be nice if you would ‘self correct’ right now.

“This year, for the first time, our young people are universally learning about their past, their culture, and their history”

No we’re not. We were, the 80s and 90s were a time of adjustment to the stories given to us up until then. We were hearing the other side of these stories, we though still havn’t heard them all. And now we’re only hearing one side, yours designed for political reasons that you’re still not being honest about but maybe it has something to do with jabs? Anyway even if that’s not the case your story is as inaccurate as any story on the planet but it has no redemption, there is no alternative allowed. It’s Taliban history. The sort of history that involves destruction.

“You will continue to be exposed to disinformation”

Most especially from your government, the worst government in NZ’s history.

“Those values that exist in the space between difference and division.”

This sort of division, Jacinda?

”We are the richer for our difference, and poorer for our division”

Your division.

Don’t come back.