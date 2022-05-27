Plebeian Resistance

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Richard Seager
May 27, 2022

“And how we uphold our basic sense of humanity when interacting with others.”

That is maybe a lot more sinister on a second read.

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Tarn - mutual eye-rolling's avatar
Tarn - mutual eye-rolling
May 28, 2022

We are too "kind" to say it but sadly, really, it is the injects who are 'unclean' with their injection shedding and their gut's eternal gain of function.

I wish the masks that they wear as a badge of obedience actually did work to protect us from them.

I guess that their 'social' distancing is good for us.

Maybe I don't want to be on an aeroplane sitting next to one for twelve hours.

So, Cindy does care about the non injects.

She is one of us.

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