The story first appeared on the Canadian based Conservative Beaver which is what it says it is, conservative It’s being refuted by various media in the United States But Conservative Beaver is sticking to their guns and have not removed the story

I don’t know the website but it impresses as running stories rather than junk Secondly they’re perfectly correct to state that a United States blackout does not apply to them Super injunctions do the same thing in the UK but don’t carry any weight in say Australia (refer Spycatcher book) And the NZ government can suppress the identity of a person charged with murder here in NZ but that does not stop the UK press from running stories on the identity of that person (it’s happened in regards to both Brendan Tarrant and Jesse Kempson in the last few years). So that part ‘spans’

Let’s have a look at this timeline;

November 2nd: BMJ publishes Covid-19: Researcher blows the whistle on data integrity issues in Pfizer’s vaccine trial

November 4th: FBI raids various Veritas reporters homes apparently regarding Ashley Biden’s diary, parts of which are ‘explosive’ but verification of the diary has not been confirmed (Veritas had already handed the diary over to the Police)

November 5th: James O’Keefe releases this video (scroll down) including the information that the FBI had asked him not to do so due to continuing investigations (doesn’t sound to me like Veritas is on the hook here)

November 5th: The story that Anthony Bourla has been arrested appears on a Canadian website (if you thought that you couldn’t trust O’Keefe you may hurry)

For those who are not aware Veritas has been on Pfizer’s tail for a while

Not a slam dunk for sure Interesting though What is in Ashley’s diary?

And finally some random data;

Soz about the fullstops, I’m trying to confuse AI