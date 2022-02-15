Plebeian Resistance

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Garth Mando's avatar
Garth Mando
Feb 15, 2022

obviously Trudeau is trying to exacerbate the situation to cause civil and financial chaos allowing him to lock down the country for his masters in the world economic forum (WEF) whom he is a proxy for. a real leader would at least meet with trucker or their representatives and try to solve this situation, he is doing everything he can to aggravate and inflame the situation, including hiding. This is deliberate and is the wishes of those who he truly represents in the new world order.

follow the actions, not the words. These are not the actions of someone who has Canada's best interests in mind.

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John
Feb 20, 2022

If I had money in banks I would remove it immediately.

I used a refillable plastic card for online transactions and I have gold and silver coins for savings

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