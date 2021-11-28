Plebeian Resistance

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Laurence Flynn's avatar
Laurence Flynn
Nov 28, 2021

They've likely been here for thousands of years, slowly accumulating and consolidating their power. Waiting for that moment when technology increases to a level they can take over the whole planet.

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