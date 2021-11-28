Have we discounted Aliens entirely yet?
Pioneer moronic comedy
It really was moronic to send this out to space back in 1972 & 1973. I’ll put it down to the great but maybe somewhat naive middle class society at the time.
As always click the graphics for the links.
It could have lead to this;
Luckily that’s only Science Fiction comedy.
But a terra based elite wouldn’t be laughing their fucking heads off would they?
They've likely been here for thousands of years, slowly accumulating and consolidating their power. Waiting for that moment when technology increases to a level they can take over the whole planet.