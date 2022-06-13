Recently the most fraudulent and extremist Prime Minister on the whole planet save maybe one, Fidel Castro’s son, announced the creation of the ‘Centre for Preventing and Countering Violent Extremism’ or as it’s supposed to be known these days, as using the English language is a white man’s construct, ‘He Whenua Taurikura’ that can be roughly translated as The Land of Prosperity in modern woke Maori which is in many cases a white man’s construct, ironically. Of course although white men very likely chose this name they were the right white men and they know that they’re of white privilege (unlike myself for example). Whenua in these woke days also carries allusions to Tangata Whenua which is where most New Zealanders, Maori and Pakeha, would have become familiar with the word. Today ’Tangata Whenua’ exclusively refers to Maori in a way that implies that they were here first. But in the 19th century the term used for this wider, albeit a subtly different, meaning of Maori was Tangata M…