Anybody coming here like Sage Hana did recently and cursing like a trooper will be banned. Threats will be reported to the police (this applies to Sage Hana in spades). And others please tone it down, I’ve only removed two posts so far but I’m guessing more could be removed.

Basically everyone I don’t mind people pushing buttons but please try and keep it seemly. Also watch your attitude in Germ vs Terrain as I’ll be inclined to ban persistant ad-hominem users. I will try and be fair nevertheless.

Sage Hana is already banned. And no the below message is not Sage’s worst by a long way.

Stalking my family and asking me completely inappropriate questions about them is a really big no no.

I hope this makes for a more enjoyable blog. Drama is though pretty impressive in the stats. Such is 2022.

Also feel free to report posts, I don’t see them all.