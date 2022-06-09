Plebeian Resistance

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Ray's avatar
Ray
Jun 9, 2022

i dropped hana a week a go, not because of any comments, i dont get much time to read the posts let alone comments. but her post were becoming more and more bizarre and unintelligible, i also gave her a gentle nudge about how aggressive she was ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

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Barry O'Kenyan's avatar
Barry O'Kenyan
Jun 9, 2022

If I were a pundit, these would be my rules:

1. No blasphemies

2. Be civil - no crudities and ad-hominem. Creative invectives are welcome!

3. Be credible - provide some basis for any claim, unless it is so well known, or could be easily searched.

4. No generalised attacks on a class or group of people or organisations.

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