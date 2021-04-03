Stand up for Women, which is a New Zealand group opposed to proposed law changes that make it easy for those born male to insert themselves in female spaces just by the simple statement ‘I am woman’ recently took the producers (or more accurately the distribution company, RNZ) of a short ‘documentary’ on their organisation to the Media Council hoping to get a ruling in their favour that the short was unfair and unreasonable. It was, in fact it was extremist nonsense, but they unfortunately failed in their quest.

The show was compered by Alice Snedden who is supposed to be a New Zealand comedian but nobody really knows of her. I guess that might be because her LinkedIn says that she’s a Brooklyn Lawyer*. But the more interesting part is that it was produced by Hex Work Limited which is owned mainly by Duncan Grieve and his wife but with some Toby Manhire involvement as well. Duncan is supposedly the founder of Spinoff, albeit I think that the evidence points to Spinoff being part of a very large Germany based media stable. Manhire is one of the main employees of Spinoff. But Spinoff is also probably NZ’s main media proponent of these law changes which the group Stand up for Women opposes. Grieve & Manhire are of course, probably, liars as well as morons. To wit;

Hexwork Limited also seems to be the current ‘owner’ of Spinoff.

I see a conflict, and maybe a lot of malicious intent. And a bad decision by the Media Council which nevertheless was helped along, in my analysis of the complaint and decision, by the vague and weak submission of Jenny Whyte. Anyway here are the directors, both current and previous, of Hex Works.

And yes of course Henry has connections to Bauer. Natch.

* She’s not really, she is trained in law, but may not have been admitted, I can’t be bothered checking. She has spent time in the US & Britain where she claims to be well known in NZ (for those outside NZ, she’s not). Her brother seems to be Sam Snedden, one of the guys running Rainbow Youth, which along with Alice’s connections to Guy Williams may explain ‘everything’. Rainbow is a good paying gig though as Alice has scored a BBC contract along with Rose Matafeo (Guy’s ex & not as important as Golriz…..).