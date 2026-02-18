Hey Putin fans
Explain this
That is Epstein saying that Putin is staying with him overnight in Paris (yes he had a place in Paris too).
For my readers. I’m not doing notes anymore, little engagement and distracting in the way that Twitter is. Please entertain me as I slowly get back to more long-form posts on Substack. I thought this was interesting enough for a short post on it.
Always knew put-in was one of them.
I thought Epstein had trouble getting hold of Putin. Something about trying to get a meeting with Ehud Barak. Very wierd.