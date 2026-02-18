Plebeian Resistance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Flea Mason's avatar
Flea Mason
6d

Always knew put-in was one of them.

Reply
Share
4 replies by Richard Seager and others
S Blackford's avatar
S Blackford
6d

I thought Epstein had trouble getting hold of Putin. Something about trying to get a meeting with Ehud Barak. Very wierd.

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Richard Seager · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture