Plebeian Resistance

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Lookatit's avatar
Lookatit
Aug 21, 2022

Do not comply with these tyrannical assholes

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John Raymond's avatar
John Raymond
Aug 22, 2022

God bless New Zealand and brave people fighting thugs

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