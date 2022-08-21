Everybody absolutely hates them (masks). And the same applies to Three Waters, everybody hates it, Pakeha and Maori. Don’t bring your Boston Consulting Group crap to Dunedin.

Hopefully you get thrown out on your arse. And I say that as a former Labour voter. As you know.

The same for the rest of you Labour Party gaslighters there yesterday, Grant Morrison Robertson*, Joy Davis, Bill Southworth, David Clark, Rachel Brooking and at the very right of the picture there out of range somewhat Ingrid Leary from Waiheke Island (about 1457 km north of Dunedin and very upper middle class) who rumours suggest is about to be turfed from her South Dunedin (mostly working class) seat due to disastrous polling numbers.

Labour is about to self destruct here in New Zealand. Maybe even only days away. Anybody have a spare role for our PM?

Maybe the Tavistock Centre has something for you Jacinda?

* not sure why I wrote Morrison originally.