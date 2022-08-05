Hi Canadians & Dutch, look what you have in common
Courtesy of the Klaus Haus and the twin tyrants Rutte & Trudeau
Known Traveler Digital Identity
Click the graphic below for the link.
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It’s been up and ready in this format since at least early 2020 as you can see by clicking on this link to archive.org
And here’s Francis entering Canada from Costa Rica via Houston. It’s very informative for Canadians and your rights.
It looks like you can enter fairly easily just as long as you stand up for your rights. I had a similar experience at Brisbane, Australia a few months ago.
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If we'd only realize *we* have *all* of the power. But we have to have the courage to use that power. I don't know what it's going to take for people to realize this. Sigh. I just hope they realize it before we get to the point of no return... and that point is quickly approaching.