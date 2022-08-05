Plebeian Resistance

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Rob D's avatar
Rob D
Aug 5, 2022

If we'd only realize *we* have *all* of the power. But we have to have the courage to use that power. I don't know what it's going to take for people to realize this. Sigh. I just hope they realize it before we get to the point of no return... and that point is quickly approaching.

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