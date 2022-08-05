Known Traveler Digital Identity

Click the graphic below for the link.

It’s been up and ready in this format since at least early 2020 as you can see by clicking on this link to archive.org

And here’s Francis entering Canada from Costa Rica via Houston. It’s very informative for Canadians and your rights.

It looks like you can enter fairly easily just as long as you stand up for your rights. I had a similar experience at Brisbane, Australia a few months ago.