To explain: This was an attempt to get the Substack AI to add some or all of my replies to ‘hidden replies’ thereby censoring me on my own post. I have AI moderation turned off and have not set ‘Reply Rules’ although Substack constantly prompts you to do that. So I was trying to catch it in a lie.

Unfortunately it failed. But I have not given up. Original post below but I have deleted my responses as although most were copy and pasted from actual hidden replies many of them were a little spicy as well. You can see them in the screenshot below.

There is not a lot to this post, what I am trying to do here is to find lies. All things in moderation, all things in our responses. Join in. Let’s go!

Benefits are HUUUUUGE

The comments (most of them anyway;