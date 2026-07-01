Plebeian Resistance

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Richard Seager's avatar
Richard Seager
15h

Score is currently 0-10 in the match at hand.

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Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
6h

One must ask... Benefits for WHOM? LOL!

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