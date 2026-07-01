Hidden in rhythms
Hide n' seek!
To explain: This was an attempt to get the Substack AI to add some or all of my replies to ‘hidden replies’ thereby censoring me on my own post. I have AI moderation turned off and have not set ‘Reply Rules’ although Substack constantly prompts you to do that. So I was trying to catch it in a lie.
Unfortunately it failed. But I have not given up. Original post below but I have deleted my responses as although most were copy and pasted from actual hidden replies many of them were a little spicy as well. You can see them in the screenshot below.
There is not a lot to this post, what I am trying to do here is to find lies. All things in moderation, all things in our responses. Join in. Let’s go!
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The comments (most of them anyway;
Score is currently 0-10 in the match at hand.
One must ask... Benefits for WHOM? LOL!