Hillside Road in South Dunedin reimagined (no commentary)

Hillside Road is one of the major roads of South Dunedin. Originally most people travelled it by tram or bicycle or even horse. But from the 1950s the car took over, the trams were removed and being on a bicycle on this road became too dangerous. It’s the same story in the Netherlands but without the focus moving back to trams and cycles in the 1970s. It’s time that we caught up with the Netherlands. Here’s a presentation that I did on it back in 2020 for a short online course at Amsterdam University. What could Hillside Road look like if there were other options.

If you want to comment on this please go to the version with my audio commentary;

https://plebeianresistance.substack.com/p/hillside-road-in-south-dunedin-reimagined-8af

#Trams #Dunedin #SouthDunedin #DCC #HillsideRoad #HillsideRd #SeagerForMayor #RichardSeager