Hit and run
St Frances
Oh there’s nothing here
Nothing up there
No Kombi in Spain
No emissionary Jain
No sign of a brain
SeagerForMayor.nz (also .co.nz) is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Anyway the local journalists are hostile, stupid and corrupt. And I have a chance to tell the truth to a meeting tonight that is prepared to hear the truth, being the least likely in this University town to have swallowed the red pill. Also the part where my suggestion of moving to trams & cycling is a separate issue to Dunedin because they're 13km distant. What do I do? 2 minutes I have.