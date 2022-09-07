Plebeian Resistance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard Seager's avatar
Richard Seager
Sep 7, 2022

Anyway the local journalists are hostile, stupid and corrupt. And I have a chance to tell the truth to a meeting tonight that is prepared to hear the truth, being the least likely in this University town to have swallowed the red pill. Also the part where my suggestion of moving to trams & cycling is a separate issue to Dunedin because they're 13km distant. What do I do? 2 minutes I have.

Reply
Share
7 replies by Richard Seager and others
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Richard Seager · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture