Plebeian Resistance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
BigT's avatar
BigT
Nov 8, 2021

Let’s hope it continues, and spreads.

Reply
Share
Margaret Anna Alice's avatar
Margaret Anna Alice
Nov 8, 2021

Australia is waking up!! 👏

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Richard Seager · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture