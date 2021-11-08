This is not Byron Bay (which doesn’t have high-rise thank god) but rather Tweed Heads about an hour north and the most northern tip of NSW, which these days, after the resignation of Berijiklian, is a little (note the descriptor) more democratic than Queensland. This is a lot of people for Tweed Heads (the author of the Tweet corrected the location and others have confirmed it). More than a pre-covid New Years Eve (being by the beach it’s popular on NYE) by a large margin.

Hold the line, these pricks are going to lose this one. Badly. Australia is a wide open, sun blessed country. The vistas are large. It cannot do tyranny.