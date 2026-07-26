Plebeian Resistance

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Richard Seager
3d

None of these on all 25 votes so far.

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Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
4d

All part of the moneyed psychopaths in control on Our planet (by virtue of money)'s play They put on to control Us, convincing Most it's reality. Plato told Us what's going on. Today His cave wall is Our screens, in the "news."

Your Attention is Worth More to Them than Money (article): https://amaterasusolar.substack.com/p/your-attention-is-worth-more-to-them

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