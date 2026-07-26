How much do you believe the establishment
A poll
You can only click one. If you believe the official narrative then click on the one that you believe most of all.
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None of these on all 25 votes so far.
All part of the moneyed psychopaths in control on Our planet (by virtue of money)'s play They put on to control Us, convincing Most it's reality. Plato told Us what's going on. Today His cave wall is Our screens, in the "news."
Your Attention is Worth More to Them than Money (article): https://amaterasusolar.substack.com/p/your-attention-is-worth-more-to-them