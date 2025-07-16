How sick of AI are you?
On a scale of 0 to 1
All those happy AI people….
Have not actively used it but of course I am sick of reading AI generated reports.
Had enjoyed AI's chuck-off memes although the novelty of them is wearing thin now as becoming predictable.
AI is destroying something I work with daily. Adobe design software. These programs were far better and more intuitive 20 years ago. Now they are stupid, overlap functions for zero reason. and utter nonsense in ease of use. Just waiting for Adobe to ask me again about how I rate their software. They need practicing, experienced, professional designer human beings who can THINK.