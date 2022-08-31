How the hell do you get to Otaru from Dunedin?
Sister cities
Originally posted October 8, 2019
A yacht (would take a while)? An electric ship (would not have the range)?
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By air (would take a while as you will need to go via at least two other cities, emits too much CO2).
As you can see there's no flights from Dunedin at New Chitose Airport (in fact they're almost exclusively from Asia).
For the moment the best way seems to be to Tokyo by air (via somewhere else about 15 hours or so) and then a couple of fast trains and one slower one to Otaru on Hokkaido (probably about another 10 hours). Or one train and a ferry (about 20 hours).
That's quite the trip. It looks nice enough once you get there though.
So I suggest we should seriously think of having one airport equidistant between Queenstown, Invercargill & Dunedin. So as we can have better connections. And fewer flights.
Of course you could also fly from Tokyo to Otaru (or at least nearby) but that seems rather vandalistic on environment when there are other options (which you could do overnight).
#sistercities #dcc #dunedin
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I was in Otaru, I think 2017.
Yes, have a photo of the warehouse-lined canal; that's what one does; photograph the canal.
I had thought it would be a nice remote part of Japan to visit.
But it's very tourismo, geared for Chinese nouveau riche tourists who are generally really uncouth compared with the locals.
Those tourists do deserve credit for eating giant crabs with great gusto.
Anyway, these sister cities are of course gravy trains for our supposedly democratic representatives.
I went to Xiamen, Wellington's Chinese sister city. Great selection of never opened NZ books in their fancy (build it and they won't come) library. Thanks Wellington ratepayers, at least no one has dog-eared your contribution.
Yeah Otaru is mirror Dunedin to a tee. Must be a trans sister. ( No, not the radio.)