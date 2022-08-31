Plebeian Resistance

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Tarn - mutual eye-rolling's avatar
Tarn - mutual eye-rolling
Sep 1, 2022Edited

I was in Otaru, I think 2017.

Yes, have a photo of the warehouse-lined canal; that's what one does; photograph the canal.

I had thought it would be a nice remote part of Japan to visit.

But it's very tourismo, geared for Chinese nouveau riche tourists who are generally really uncouth compared with the locals.

Those tourists do deserve credit for eating giant crabs with great gusto.

Anyway, these sister cities are of course gravy trains for our supposedly democratic representatives.

I went to Xiamen, Wellington's Chinese sister city. Great selection of never opened NZ books in their fancy (build it and they won't come) library. Thanks Wellington ratepayers, at least no one has dog-eared your contribution.

Yeah Otaru is mirror Dunedin to a tee. Must be a trans sister. ( No, not the radio.)

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