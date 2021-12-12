This is a letter I received from the Human Rights Commission from a few years ago. Paul Hunt has basically been fired in the last few weeks and it’s a good riddance from most of us.

Kia ora Richard,

Welcome to our December newsletter.

The Human Rights Commission wishes everyone a happy and safe holiday season with whānau and friends. The Commission is closed from Noon on Friday 24 December until 9am Monday 10 January.

Human Rights Commission launches campaign targeting COVID-19 hostility

The Commission's new Dial it Down campaign encourages people to dial down the hostility around COVID-19 and keep the kōrero flowing. The campaign is a reminder that we're in a better position to support a public health response if we can keep the channels of communication open.

Across Aotearoa – in person and online – anger, tension and hostility around COVID-19 is high. Whether the aggressions are between strangers, colleagues or whānau, the rhetoric is dividing us. People may have been separated by geographical borders but they're also increasingly parted by viewpoints.

Dial it Down recognises that we all have a right to freedom of opinion and expression and sometimes we can hold opposing views. However whatever side of a conversation we are on, we should always put people first. The campaign encourages us to consider our netiquette and "take a break from the heat", the campaign reminds people to "comment with dignity" and "be nice".

Race Relations Commissioner Meng Foon is asking New Zealanders to dial down the heat a notch and keep conversations civil, whether online or in person. Mr Foon says judgement should be dialled down and respect dialled up.

Read more about the Dial it Down campaign or go to www.dialitdown.co.nz

What unites us is stronger than what divides us - Race Relations Commissioner: Radio NZ

New accountability measures needed to help end housing crisis

The first report in the Human Rights Commission's ongoing inquiry into the right to a decent home has called for new accountability measures to track whether the right is being realised for everyone in Aotearoa New Zealand.

"Decades of failure, neglect, and broken promises by successive governments have created a failure of public policy and democracy," said Chief Human Rights Commissioner Paul Hunt.

The Commission's report called for:

an Act of Parliament which sets out key principles and Tiriti o Waitangi obligations to guide all housing initiatives

an independent accountability mechanism for constructively holding decision-makers to account and to encourage continuous progress

an independent advisory and advocacy group – grounded on Te Tiriti – to support informed and evidence-based participation in housing policy, including those affected by the housing crisis.

Find more information on Housing Inquiry and reports in English and te reo Māori

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Violence and abuse against disabled people at 'epidemic' proportions says Commissioner

Alarming and disproportionate violence against disabled people in Aoteaora New Zealand has been documented in two new Human Rights Commission reports.

The level of harm is of epidemic proportions, and Disability Rights Commissioner Paula Tesoriero is labelling the violence against disabled people as a human rights failure.

"These reports provide, for the first time, an evidence base and graphic illustration of the violence and abuse suffered by tāngata whaikaha Māori and disabled people. They show a continued absence of effective responses to reduce its incidence.

"I commissioned these reports to shine the light on these long-standing serious issues and to offer Tiriti o Waitangi and human rights solutions to address them." Find the reports in a range of formats and more.

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Survey reveals barrier to health for disabled people

The collection of specific data on the health outcomes of disabled people by the NZ Health Survey 2020/21 has confirmed that barriers to equity to health and wellness for disabled people remain high, says Disability Rights Commissioner Paula Tesoriero.

The survey results show disabled people are:

12 times more likely than non-disabled people to self- rate 'our health as poor'

seven times as likely to have an unmet health need after hours

five times more likely than non-disabled people to suffer from psychological distress

four times more likely to have an unfulfilled prescription due to cost

have higher rates of unmet GP needs because of Covid-19 at 11 percent compared to 6 percent of non-disabled people.

Read more about the survey and commission's response

A human rights and Tiriti lens urgently needed on implementation of the 'traffic lights' system

The Human Rights Commission called on Government to comprehensively assess its new Covid-19 Protection Framework in terms of human rights and Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

"The challenge is balancing the duty to protect peoples' right to health and life while also protecting the right to freedom of movement and assembly," said Chief Commissioner Paul Hunt.

"It is a difficult and at times contentious balance between competing rights, but we must not shy aware from the fact that human rights and Tiriti obligations must not be undermined in times of national emergency."

The Commission is releasing a series of briefings on the human rights and Tiriti implications of the new Protection Framework to aid the public and policy makers. Find the briefings and more.

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