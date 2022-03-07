Plebeian Resistance

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jacquelyn sauriol's avatar
jacquelyn sauriol
Mar 7, 2022

Scary stuff, what do we really own? Certainly none of our 'electronic' presence in the world, that belongs to the deep state and random players...a new wild wild West, or is that East?

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1 reply by Richard Seager
Barry O'Kenyan's avatar
Barry O'Kenyan
Mar 7, 2022

As they say, imitation/impersonation is....

You should be pleased ... in a way.

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3 replies by Richard Seager and others
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