I don’t have any Twitter accounts. Not under cyclesnotcars nor richardoseager nor banallthecars which are all handles that I’ve used before on Twitter (the last of these very briefly - about 3/4 days).

But I do have some imitators who undoubtedly will get excited about being mentioned here.

Not cycIesnotcars (yes an I instead of an L - they so smart!)

You racist fuck whoever you are, but you ain’t me.

Nor are you rLchardoseager (yes an L instead of an I - so smart yet again!)

I don’t believe in genders Mr L.

And nor were these two handles mine when they were banned as they were stolen when I changed my handle so any tweets after November 2019 on these handles are not mine. I was never banned nor suspended whilst using these handles.

Neither

nor

Twitter of course was malicious when I approached them to return the handles to me.

I was suspended several times whilst using the actual cyclesnotcars handle. The last time I just could not be bothered trying to get myself unsuspended as I’d done on all previous occasions.

My guess is that someone has a bee in their bonnet about this WEF post of mine which is all over Twitter.

https://twitter.com/search?q=plebeianresistance.substack.com&src=typed_query&f=live

There’s a few other imitators as well, but I don’t want to give them any daylight.

Just for the record.