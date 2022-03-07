I don't currently have a Twitter account
But others seem to think that they can talk for me
I don’t have any Twitter accounts. Not under cyclesnotcars nor richardoseager nor banallthecars which are all handles that I’ve used before on Twitter (the last of these very briefly - about 3/4 days).
But I do have some imitators who undoubtedly will get excited about being mentioned here.
Not cycIesnotcars (yes an I instead of an L - they so smart!)
You racist fuck whoever you are, but you ain’t me.
Nor are you rLchardoseager (yes an L instead of an I - so smart yet again!)
I don’t believe in genders Mr L.
And nor were these two handles mine when they were banned as they were stolen when I changed my handle so any tweets after November 2019 on these handles are not mine. I was never banned nor suspended whilst using these handles.
Neither
nor
Twitter of course was malicious when I approached them to return the handles to me.
I was suspended several times whilst using the actual cyclesnotcars handle. The last time I just could not be bothered trying to get myself unsuspended as I’d done on all previous occasions.
My guess is that someone has a bee in their bonnet about this WEF post of mine which is all over Twitter.
https://twitter.com/search?q=plebeianresistance.substack.com&src=typed_query&f=live
There’s a few other imitators as well, but I don’t want to give them any daylight.
Just for the record.
Scary stuff, what do we really own? Certainly none of our 'electronic' presence in the world, that belongs to the deep state and random players...a new wild wild West, or is that East?
As they say, imitation/impersonation is....
You should be pleased ... in a way.