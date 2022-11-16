I dunno but that looks like the Greek word Oikos to me
Maybe it's pseudo Greek Grauniad?
Anybody else want to have a go at this puzzle?
I mean it’s not as if the Greeks hadn’t settled the coast nearby. Marseille for example is originally a Greek city. And Barcelona’s name references the Barcas of Carthage so maybe it’s worth chasing their alphabet up too. It could be an amalgam maybe of Greek, Roman & Carthagian scripts.
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I'm looking for the opposable thumb.
It's all Greek to me.
http://www.la-bastida.com/LaBastida/?__locale=en