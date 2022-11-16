Plebeian Resistance

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Tarn - mutual eye-rolling's avatar
Tarn - mutual eye-rolling
Nov 16, 2022

I'm looking for the opposable thumb.

It's all Greek to me.

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Stegiel's avatar
Stegiel
Nov 16, 2022

http://www.la-bastida.com/LaBastida/?__locale=en

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