Plebeian Resistance

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I dunno Robert looks a bit Nazi to me

Not good
Richard Seager's avatar
Richard Seager
Jan 04, 2023

Or maybe it’s just some sort of alternate universe? A mad one if so.

I think you have a Christ complex courtesy of the State.

(debating whether commas are needed)

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