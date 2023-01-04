I dunno Robert looks a bit Nazi to me

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/724I dunno Robert looks a bit Nazi to meNot goodRichard SeagerJan 04, 2023724ShareOr maybe it’s just some sort of alternate universe? A mad one if so.I think you have a Christ complex courtesy of the State.(debating whether commas are needed)Discussion about this videoCommentsRestacksDystopiaPosts about dystopian tech, the Klaus Haus aka Young Global Leaders, World Economic Forum, NWO (yes it exists refer GW Bush) & various tyrants.Posts about dystopian tech, the Klaus Haus aka Young Global Leaders, World Economic Forum, NWO (yes it exists refer GW Bush) & various tyrants.SubscribeAuthorsRichard Seager