Plebeian Resistance

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Richard Seager
Aug 11, 2022Edited

Update. Anthony just called me and after initially saying that I would not be able to make the changes, except my name change, I said that I could withdraw my nomination and then resubmit with the updated profile spiel and new photos along with another $400 fee which I stated to him that I thought that would work. I'd also asked about which legislation applied here and he said that it was the local government act to which I asked if that was the 2001 Act which he confirmed was the case. I asked what part of this Act stopped me from attending to these edits. The call was perfectly friendly although somewhat frustrating at times.

Anyway Anthony then stated that this would work but I did not have to pay the $400 fee. He stated that they then would have a paper trail and I would not be able to blame them for getting my profile statement wrong. I had pointed out that I'd only sent my profile statement to him once and that this was the one that I wanted to change to.

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