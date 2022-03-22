Idenfy is a Lithuanian company which specializes in identity verification. They’re not a terribly large company, here they are in 2020;

Good to see that they have an equal number of mid 40s men and early 20s women too /sarcasm.

This company specializes in identity verification. There’s other companies like theirs around of course, nothing terribly special about them.

Lithuanians might have some cause to part with this company though, they after all want to scan everyone at the border. Well they would, wouldn’t they. Better to have those bucks in your bank account than worry about the next holiday to Santorini and having to use your software to scan out before you’re allowed to leave, scan into Athens and back out and then scan back into Vilnius. Lots of fun.

I wish them ill will of course.

But the biggest thing that strikes me about this company is this bit of text from 2017 when they were just starting;

“OUR GOAL

