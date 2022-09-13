Plebeian Resistance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Fay's avatar
Fay
Sep 13, 2022

I live in an area where there appears to be no shortage of cycling lanes adjacent to the road, but are used mostly (98%) by men in Lycra. What is proper cycling infrastructure that would encourage use by women and those who may not choose to be in Lycra ?

Reply
Share
10 replies by Richard Seager and others
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Richard Seager · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture