"If all the cyclists are men in Lycra you haven’t built enough cycle lanes yet"
A rejoinder to Nick Cutfield et al
Nick you mentioned that you and Dave Cull (former Mayor of Dunedin) used to cycle into the city from the Otago Peninsula the other day. Well Dave first became Mayor in October 2010 and cycling infrastructure here is still only for boys in lycra. So maybe it’s time that you guys stood aside for those of us cyclists who don’t wear lycra so that we can get proper cycling infrastructure here in Dunedin? Because the infrastructure being built even now is far from adequate.
Here’s Steve Walker (from East London rather than Port Chalmers) on the topic.
And as I said in my email to you, it is Aaron who should stand aside, not me.
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I live in an area where there appears to be no shortage of cycling lanes adjacent to the road, but are used mostly (98%) by men in Lycra. What is proper cycling infrastructure that would encourage use by women and those who may not choose to be in Lycra ?