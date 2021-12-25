If it walks like a duck...
The SS censor seems to be at work
While it is appreciated, even if the motivations are suspect, that one has the freedom to post to Substack what other platforms would remove from their platforms it is nevertheless seemingly the case that there are restrictive algorithms at work here too.
Mentioning Mr D & Mr G (along with Mr J in the text) in the same breath seems to rustle those algorithms up.
I didn't even get that email!
Time to find the Algorithim prevention invention, let you know when I discover it, would have asked mcafee but he aint around anymore, hmm, maybe I'll email Snowdon.