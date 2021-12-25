Plebeian Resistance

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Laurence Flynn's avatar
Laurence Flynn
Dec 26, 2021

I didn't even get that email!

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2 replies by Richard Seager and others
dawn's avatar
dawn
Dec 25, 2021

Time to find the Algorithim prevention invention, let you know when I discover it, would have asked mcafee but he aint around anymore, hmm, maybe I'll email Snowdon.

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