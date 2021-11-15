Plebeian Resistance

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Laurence Flynn's avatar
Laurence Flynn
Nov 15, 2021

This made me chuckle. Cheers Rich. Man, Jacinda did a real number on NZ. She bewitched the nation just like her mentor, the war criminal Tony Blair. And I'm sure being a World Economic Forum "Young Global Leader" and Klaus Schaub c*ck-holster had nothing to do with her rise to power...

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