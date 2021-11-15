Today in New Zealand if you are a teacher you were not allowed to turn up at school to teach unless you were jabbed with an experimental concoction from a company that will, along with its management, soon be facing War Crimes charges in the Hague. School Principals were advised to call the police if they did turn up and the teachers concerned were told they’d be fined if they did.

But Jacinda Ardern fancies herself as a propagandist (i.e. public relations) and even has a degree in said war education. So today on NZ Twitter we saw an organized attempt to overcome this vile policy from the likes of Paula Penfold (Rachel is a star);

Which has resulted in warfare on the term “If you are a teacher in NZ” where we see both the best and worst from the locals;

It was undoubtedly organized from PM Jacinda Ardern’s office as her trolls are all over it. As somebody said on Twitter over the weekend, Jacinda Ardern is the most vile PM of the most vile party (the current Labour Party) in the history of NZ. I concur.