Igor happens on a 200yo truth
That all vaccines are harmful
The truth is that vaccines are not beneficial to health and that Edward Jenner and Louis Pasteur should be looked upon as being historical war criminals.
Without further ado, vaccine hesitancy (not just Covid vaccines) lowered infant mortality in Florida last year. What a surprise (not);
Vaccines kill, harm and cause long term health impacts. We should now move to mitigating their harms. And we should ban these bioweapons worldwide.
Genetics is another fraud... https://viroliegy.com/2022/01/26/the-epistemological-crisis-in-genomics/
If you want to check, read Dr Suzanne Humphries book, Dissolving Illusions. Read Dr Coleman. Read Dr. Mullins on how we came this far, about all the therapies and drugs etc that have been kept from the people because of money... Especially Dr Mullins book is a total eye opener on how very rich people got very much richer keeping the people sick, and making them sicker with so called vaccines. Sorry for the doctor who thinks different, but she might not have read these books, and she might have studied on money from these very rich who of course do not want to change course. They might not be able to buy another yacht.