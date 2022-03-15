Plebeian Resistance

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Rob (c137)'s avatar
Rob (c137)
Mar 15, 2022

Genetics is another fraud... https://viroliegy.com/2022/01/26/the-epistemological-crisis-in-genomics/

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1 reply by Richard Seager
INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
Mar 15, 2022

If you want to check, read Dr Suzanne Humphries book, Dissolving Illusions. Read Dr Coleman. Read Dr. Mullins on how we came this far, about all the therapies and drugs etc that have been kept from the people because of money... Especially Dr Mullins book is a total eye opener on how very rich people got very much richer keeping the people sick, and making them sicker with so called vaccines. Sorry for the doctor who thinks different, but she might not have read these books, and she might have studied on money from these very rich who of course do not want to change course. They might not be able to buy another yacht.

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