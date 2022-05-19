I'm only a rich not a witch
but I've put a hex on the..
….and I’ll add in too that Jacinda, screw you and die for your crimes you too Baker, you rabid middling runted rabied dog..
Yes there’s a reason. I’d become too ensconced in comfort. Well take it away and what you have is the above, me reminded that she has to go. She must go.
Must go.
Bullshit Ardern. More to say, much more to say, soon.
An offsite poll.
I tested + to COVID
2. Mild symptoms not including any loss of taste or smell
3. I lost my taste, smell and third sense
She lost her taste, her mind, and her humanity a long long time ago. Hope she is very jabbed since she pushed them so hard. Wouldn't it be something if....
karma is real.