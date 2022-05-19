Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published ….and I’ll add in too that Jacinda, screw you and die for your crimes you too Baker, you rabid middling runted rabied dog..

Yes there’s a reason. I’d become too ensconced in comfort. Well take it away and what you have is the above, me reminded that she has to go. She must go.

Must go.

Bullshit Ardern. More to say, much more to say, soon.

An offsite poll.

I tested + to COVID

1. And had no symptoms

2. Mild symptoms not including any loss of taste or smell

3. I lost my taste, smell and third sense

4. Man I thought I was going to die