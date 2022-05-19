Plebeian Resistance

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jacquelyn sauriol's avatar
jacquelyn sauriol
May 19, 2022

She lost her taste, her mind, and her humanity a long long time ago. Hope she is very jabbed since she pushed them so hard. Wouldn't it be something if....

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2 replies by Richard Seager
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kitten seeking answers
May 19, 2022

karma is real.

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