Plebeian Resistance

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Richard Seager
Apr 1, 2022Edited

That's the first politician (Little) mind you that I've actually seen get a jab. Because for sure none of his compatriots did.

Will report back on any absences or sicknesses in the next few months.

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Tarn - mutual eye-rolling's avatar
Tarn - mutual eye-rolling
Apr 2, 2022Edited

The awakening of the mothers was a bit of a fizzer. (aka Pfizer).

As long as the fathers have not just continued to go along with the MSM because they had their minds on the daily grind, they might rise up.

They have the potential to be a powerful force, but are they awake. Once their child, born or miscarried, is sacrificed for someone else's greater good they absolutely will be the turning point in this battle against the Cult.

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