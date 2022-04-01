Imagine 2 million fathers, Jacinda
Like Mark Cummings
You too Klaus, Daniel and Justin.
And you also, Andrew Little.
“The outburst was sparked by reading in the newspaper about the sentencing of the driver who killed his daughter — information which was supposed to be conveyed to him earlier.”
Stay away from the kids. All of you.
That's the first politician (Little) mind you that I've actually seen get a jab. Because for sure none of his compatriots did.
Will report back on any absences or sicknesses in the next few months.
The awakening of the mothers was a bit of a fizzer. (aka Pfizer).
As long as the fathers have not just continued to go along with the MSM because they had their minds on the daily grind, they might rise up.
They have the potential to be a powerful force, but are they awake. Once their child, born or miscarried, is sacrificed for someone else's greater good they absolutely will be the turning point in this battle against the Cult.