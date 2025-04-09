British spelling of course. You Americans and your Zs

Hi everyone;

I’m giving Substack an early heads-up before this goes out more broadly.

The domain name **immunisation.ai** is now available.

It’s an exact match domain — clean, rare, and ready to go — especially relevant for:

-̶ A̶I̶-̶p̶o̶w̶e̶r̶e̶d̶ p̶u̶b̶l̶i̶c̶ h̶e̶a̶l̶t̶h̶ t̶o̶o̶l̶s̶

-̶ V̶a̶c̶c̶i̶n̶e̶ p̶l̶a̶t̶f̶o̶r̶m̶s̶

-̶ P̶r̶e̶d̶i̶c̶t̶i̶v̶e̶ i̶m̶m̶u̶n̶o̶l̶o̶g̶y̶

-̶ H̶e̶a̶l̶t̶h̶ j̶o̶u̶r̶n̶a̶l̶i̶s̶m̶ o̶r̶ n̶e̶w̶s̶l̶e̶t̶t̶e̶r̶s̶ w̶i̶t̶h̶ a̶ U̶K̶/C̶o̶m̶m̶o̶n̶w̶e̶a̶l̶t̶h̶ a̶u̶d̶i̶e̶n̶c̶e̶ (̶s̶p̶e̶l̶l̶i̶n̶g̶ m̶a̶t̶t̶e̶r̶s̶ h̶e̶r̶e̶)̶

- GIVING THE FINGER TO ALBERT BOURLA & TONY FAUCI

ChatGPT generated image, it would not give me what I wanted as it’s a sensitive little thing.

You’re getting the first look because I’d rather someone here took control of it.

Just message me here. Or use the form submit li…