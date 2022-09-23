In memory of Rory Nairn
Murdered by Pfizer and Ardern
I know a couple that did take their boosters a few days ago on the basis of the lying propaganda of this shit government and their Pfizer sponsors & yesterday he was in hospital after a heart attack that the doctors at the hospital put down to the Pfizer boosters. Of course both now say that they won’t be taking any more of the shit vaccines, but I rather wish they hadn’t taken these ones.
It is well past time that we told the Pharmaceutical companies to “Get Rekt”.
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As there is no doubt that we suffer from that cooperation with
genoc Pharmaceutical industry both with our physical health (generally not necessarily individually) and financially with all the money that they remove from the productive economy.
Local transport, local food, local health. And no to men in women’s change rooms, no to 3 Waters.
Vote #1 Richard Seager
https://www.seagerformayor.nz/
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It's painful to try to warn friends and family about this, be ignored or ridiculed, then watch them deteriorate or die.
Very sorry to hear about your acquaintance who believed Jacinda's Pravda. She who has taken advantage of the previously somewhat benign history in NZ in recent times and the populace who never thought that the government wanted them culled.
This Ben person, from what you say, sounds like he is on board with the democide.
Some people are naiive and easily gulled. But those doing the gulling should not sleep well.