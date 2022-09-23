I know a couple that did take their boosters a few days ago on the basis of the lying propaganda of this shit government and their Pfizer sponsors & yesterday he was in hospital after a heart attack that the doctors at the hospital put down to the Pfizer boosters. Of course both now say that they won’t be taking any more of the shit vaccines, but I rather wish they hadn’t taken these ones.

It is well past time that we told the Pharmaceutical companies to “Get Rekt”.

As there is no doubt that we suffer from that cooperation with genoc Pharmaceutical industry both with our physical health (generally not necessarily individually) and financially with all the money that they remove from the productive economy.

Local transport, local food, local health. And no to men in women’s change rooms, no to 3 Waters.

Vote #1 Richard Seager

https://www.seagerformayor.nz/