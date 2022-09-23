Plebeian Resistance

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Stephen Simac's avatar
Stephen Simac
Sep 24, 2022

It's painful to try to warn friends and family about this, be ignored or ridiculed, then watch them deteriorate or die.

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4 replies by Richard Seager and others
Tarn - mutual eye-rolling's avatar
Tarn - mutual eye-rolling
Sep 24, 2022

Very sorry to hear about your acquaintance who believed Jacinda's Pravda. She who has taken advantage of the previously somewhat benign history in NZ in recent times and the populace who never thought that the government wanted them culled.

This Ben person, from what you say, sounds like he is on board with the democide.

Some people are naiive and easily gulled. But those doing the gulling should not sleep well.

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