Plebeian Resistance

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Kathleen Devanney. A human.'s avatar
Kathleen Devanney. A human.
Aug 17, 2023

Reads like Frankenstein's journals. What the hell is wrong with these people? FU and your desire to mess with other peoples' bodies. Creeps. And I'm being nice.

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4 replies by Richard Seager and others
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Mike Huggins
Aug 17, 2023

Malone just posted a response to KK's calling him out. He claims anyone calling him out is part of a hate cult. For some reason he didn't include Dr. Mike Yeadon who also called him out.

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2 replies by Richard Seager
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