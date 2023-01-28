This is Waiheke Island

It sits by road about 21 hours from Dunedin. By flight it’s effectively 4-5 hours away (30 mins to Dunedin Airport, wait for your plane and then 2 hours to Auckland & then a helicopter to Waiheke Island). Waiheke Island’s climate is a warm temperate one but some of the micro-climates on the island are possibly verging on sub-tropical. It is a very trendy place to live and very expensive to buy a house there. On average it is about 5-6°C (about 10°F) warmer than here in Dunedin where we get snow in the winters.