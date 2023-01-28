Ingrid Leary is about to resign it seems
The local Waiheke Island MP for Dunedin South (now known as Taieri).
This is Waiheke Island
It sits by road about 21 hours from Dunedin. By flight it’s effectively 4-5 hours away (30 mins to Dunedin Airport, wait for your plane and then 2 hours to Auckland & then a helicopter to Waiheke Island). Waiheke Island’s climate is a warm temperate one but some of the micro-climates on the island are possibly verging on sub-tropical. It is a very trendy place to live and very expensive to buy a house there. On average it is about 5-6°C (about 10°F) warmer than here in Dunedin where we get snow in the winters.
