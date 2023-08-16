Interpandemic Vaccination Controversy, Challenge, Opportunity
Malone again (2008)
It’s a metaphor!
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It’s a metaphor, not actual.
It doesn’t really do those things. That’s just a metaphor.
And it’s “herd immunity” not herd immunity. Remember it’s a metaphor. So probably protection “from” the herd rather than “of” the herd.
Right time? Can we get away with this?
Focus is on threat agents. DOD might explore this to make threat agents. Who would forsee such things? Robert?
Feasibility process for Pfizer approval?
No
if you make one.
always
not really but give it your best shot
not in a million years. But you can pretend
People of color?
yeah of course. Money innit, the politicians will fall over themselves
protection of what?
what is “activity”?
what is “safety”?
What’s our best scam vaccine?
Earlier circulation of a related strain = WW1
Results in limited efficacy
Regular vaccines people, we could get the help of the DOD
DOD let’s involve the DOD.
Contrast to smallpox vaccine
public wariness (that’s you guys).
Interpandemoic product? Like Covid you mean?
WHO?
Thanks for coming to my talk!
I’m nice, I’ve redacted his address.
The slides are from here
This doesn’t mean btw that I am on the same side as his main critics right now. In fact Steve….. about your support for a vaccine passport 22 years ago…
Update: Some may be interested in this
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Bobby Malone is a metaphor, for all the money grubbing pathetic turds that give the owners the 'tools' they need to mass-murder with.
He is also a shit-bag
We are entering the rat on a rat phase of this war. Let’s see if those in the Malone corner flee him—Robert Kennedy Jr.