It’s a metaphor!

It’s a metaphor, not actual.

It doesn’t really do those things. That’s just a metaphor.

And it’s “herd immunity” not herd immunity. Remember it’s a metaphor. So probably protection “from” the herd rather than “of” the herd.

Right time? Can we get away with this?

Focus is on threat agents. DOD might explore this to make threat agents. Who would forsee such things? Robert?

Feasibility process for Pfizer approval?

No if you make one. always not really but give it your best shot not in a million years. But you can pretend People of color? yeah of course. Money innit, the politicians will fall over themselves protection of what? what is “activity”? what is “safety”?

What’s our best scam vaccine?

Earlier circulation of a related strain = WW1

Results in limited efficacy

Regular vaccines people, we could get the help of the DOD

DOD let’s involve the DOD.

Contrast to smallpox vaccine

public wariness (that’s you guys).

Interpandemoic product? Like Covid you mean?

WHO?

Thanks for coming to my talk!

I’m nice, I’ve redacted his address.

The slides are from here

This doesn’t mean btw that I am on the same side as his main critics right now. In fact Steve….. about your support for a vaccine passport 22 years ago…

Update: Some may be interested in this