Plebeian Resistance

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:Carl-david:'s avatar
:Carl-david:
Aug 16, 2023

Bobby Malone is a metaphor, for all the money grubbing pathetic turds that give the owners the 'tools' they need to mass-murder with.

He is also a shit-bag

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1 reply by Richard Seager
Mike Huggins's avatar
Mike Huggins
Aug 16, 2023

We are entering the rat on a rat phase of this war. Let’s see if those in the Malone corner flee him—Robert Kennedy Jr.

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