Intriguing word play
Maybe you have some other examples
Moderna - Mode RNA
Pfizer - fights her
Remdesivir - run death is near or when death is near
AstraZeneca - basically Latin for ‘stab of death’ (astra is more ‘star’ but can also mean ‘stab’)
RAT - remote access trojan (aka rapid antigen test)
Virus - basically Latin for poison (a level of honesty everyone seems to ignore).
Comirnaty - Comi RNA ty (commie RNA tea)
Spikevax - Spik is a Polish chat program. eVax seems obvious.
Maybe check to see if you have a mac address.
Vaccine comes from Latin for cow I think. Italian vacca French cache. So put the cow pus on you. Yikes people really did that.