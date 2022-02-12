Moderna - Mode RNA

Pfizer - fights her

Remdesivir - run death is near or when death is near

AstraZeneca - basically Latin for ‘stab of death’ (astra is more ‘star’ but can also mean ‘stab’)

RAT - remote access trojan (aka rapid antigen test)

Virus - basically Latin for poison (a level of honesty everyone seems to ignore).

Comirnaty - Comi RNA ty (commie RNA tea)

Spikevax - Spik is a Polish chat program. eVax seems obvious.

Maybe check to see if you have a mac address.