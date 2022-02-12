Plebeian Resistance

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INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
Feb 12, 2022

Vaccine comes from Latin for cow I think. Italian vacca French cache. So put the cow pus on you. Yikes people really did that.

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