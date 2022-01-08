Plebeian Resistance

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Tarn - mutual eye-rolling's avatar
Tarn - mutual eye-rolling
Jan 8, 2022

Great idea Rich.

You might have to accept people writing to you about family members who have been injected as there is a lot of "vaccine adverse event" denial going on.

Your documenting it will help sufferers realize that their symptoms are not just a coincidence.

Wonder how many batches made their way to this archipelago. And how many vile phials from "bad batches".

Do people know their batch number? If so then if they include that information in their report it would be very interesting.

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Jan 8, 2022

https://hpv-vaccine-side-effects.com/covid-19-vaccine-side-effects-world-map

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