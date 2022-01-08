Invitation
Your story
If you’re in NZ and have been vaccine injured please get in contact at richseager@wifoo.co.nz and I’ll be happy to share your story on this blog.
Let’s work on making this government and Pfizer liable.
Click the graphic for some Australian examples.
Great idea Rich.
You might have to accept people writing to you about family members who have been injected as there is a lot of "vaccine adverse event" denial going on.
Your documenting it will help sufferers realize that their symptoms are not just a coincidence.
Wonder how many batches made their way to this archipelago. And how many vile phials from "bad batches".
Do people know their batch number? If so then if they include that information in their report it would be very interesting.
https://hpv-vaccine-side-effects.com/covid-19-vaccine-side-effects-world-map