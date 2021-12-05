Plebeian Resistance

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dawn
Dec 5, 2021

I forget the source Rich, but don't they have weather machines messing up the biosphere too and they can turn that on or off. My take is the rulers of this world which have the elite as their children want to ruin the earth so they can control mankind.

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