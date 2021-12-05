Undoubtedly temperatures on the planet, especially in the Northern Hemisphere and even more especially at the northern latitudes are increasing. CO2 is being blamed for this but in the past CO2 levels have followed warming upwards not preceded them. My assumption, not tested, has always been that we didn’t have humans adding CO2, by burning it, in previous epochs therefore the difference was explained. But I havn’t adequately investigated this.

The ‘something else’ I suspect could be pollution and dust from industry which includes CO2 but only as a part. Blaming CO2 in whole blames all of us for that polution but in actual fact if it was not CO2 then the blame goes back on industry (and automobiles) which is where it was in the 1970s at the height of the boomers.

Last year during the lockdowns we saw an increase in CO2 emissions and at a higher rate than during the previous 10 years.

By the way you won’t save automobiles by going electric as their lifetime emissions are around 70% of a fossil fuel car but only if the electricity that drives them is clean. If it’s not there’s no point to an electric car at all. Emissions are not just loaded up at the pump, they’re in the source of the fuel, its transport to your city, the raw materials, manufacture, upkeep of roads and end of use removal etc.

Just a thought re CO2. I could be wrong.