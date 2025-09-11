I don’t have anything else to give you on this one just yet as it is a thesis formed only tonight, my own experience indicates that this is definitely the case. The allopathic treatment for diabetes includes metformin a poison that shits on your cell mitochondria (the mitochondria is the heart of your cell and feeds on guess what?). The treatments are, I suspect, the cause of much, probably all, that is attributed to Diabetes itself.

If you’re diabetic give up wheat and allied products for a few weeks then do a few pinpricks and get back to me. I think this one has legs.

