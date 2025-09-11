Is Diabetes an allergy to wheat?
And therefore its treatment is what exactly?
I don’t have anything else to give you on this one just yet as it is a thesis formed only tonight, my own experience indicates that this is definitely the case. The allopathic treatment for diabetes includes metformin a poison that shits on your cell mitochondria (the mitochondria is the heart of your cell and feeds on guess what?). The treatments are, I suspect, the cause of much, probably all, that is attributed to Diabetes itself.
If you’re diabetic give up wheat and allied products for a few weeks then do a few pinpricks and get back to me. I think this one has legs.
Everything is sweet (click the pic for the article).
The surging prevalence of type 2 diabetes in rice eating cultures such as South and South-East Asia makes your hypothesis look unlikely.
The problem is more likely easily assimilable carbohydrates generally, where we are talking about simple sugars, low extraction wheat flour, polished rice, ... basically highly processed foods.
Very interesting! I quit all gluten years ago because I developed Celiac disease. Feeling (relatively) fine since.