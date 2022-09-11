The Otevoti above is a play on Otepoti which is supposed to be the Maori term for Dunedin. But poti (which is a loan word in Maori from the English for ‘boat’) also means vote in Maori.

Ote by the way is a loan word from English as well and means ‘oats’. Are our poti (votes) in Otepoti (Dunedin..) about to be carried away in poti (boats)? I suspect so.

The New Zealand local elections utilize two different types of voting. The first and the most common is “First past the post” voting which is in place at 63 out of 78 local council districts, including its most populous, Auckland. If Dunedin had used that system in 2019 then Lee Vandervis, rather than Aaron Hawkins, would have been our Mayor for the last 3 years. Save for the rapidly growing city of Tauranga that is currently not democratic at all and has Commissars appointed by the national (small ‘n’) Labour Government in Wellington rather than elected representatives the rest of New Zealand’s votes are tabulated by electionz who also put up our electoral officers a process that seems extremely compromised to my eyes. Wellington is the largest city in NZ to use this system but Dunedin also uses it.

I asked Warwick how this came to be in an email to him on 9th September, 2022.

Warwick didn’t much like that email of mine and asked me for more details on how I knew suspected that they were an American company.

I replied to Warwick without giving him any more information.

But here is the evidence. Integrity? They can’t even spell.

I wonder who Gur is?

Company Registry in New Zealand, who set up electionz?

Directors, including inconveniently I’m sure, past Directors

Current owners

Gee I wonder who the beneficiaries of that Trust are considering that the Kilpatricks have 5% each directly? It’s a f .. damned mystery it is.

#dcc #dunedin #elections #electionz