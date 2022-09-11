Plebeian Resistance

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Stephen Simac's avatar
Stephen Simac
Sep 12, 2022

Guranteed definitely sounds Texan to me.

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1 reply by Richard Seager
Tarn - mutual eye-rolling's avatar
Tarn - mutual eye-rolling
Sep 12, 2022

"Audited as fit for purpose by Deloitte". Deloitte of the fancy buildings, and who are WEF ghouls in the business of ESG enforcement.

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