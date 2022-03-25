Plebeian Resistance

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PhilH's avatar
PhilH
Mar 26, 2022

Is Jacinda a… WEF “young” leader? Yes she is.

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Tarn - mutual eye-rolling's avatar
Tarn - mutual eye-rolling
Mar 25, 2022

Quite possibly, as she is a GMO, no doubt from part of the WEF initiation rites.

The nodding behavioural modification is to encourage the audience to be good children, on the right track to getting the right answer. Part of the brainwashing.

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