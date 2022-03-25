Is Jacinda a ...
Headbanger?
Jacinda “sustained propaganda”
Now compare that nodding head to Benjamin..
Is Jacinda a parrot of maybe an Australian cockatoo? If she is we have some advice;
She is a bit skinny.
Jacinda “sustained propaganda”
Now compare that nodding head to Benjamin..
Is Jacinda a parrot of maybe an Australian cockatoo? If she is we have some advice;
She is a bit skinny.
No posts
Is Jacinda a… WEF “young” leader? Yes she is.
Quite possibly, as she is a GMO, no doubt from part of the WEF initiation rites.
The nodding behavioural modification is to encourage the audience to be good children, on the right track to getting the right answer. Part of the brainwashing.