Plebeian Resistance

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baboon
Dec 12, 2021

Have you seen the stories about the purple street lights?

https://www.wnky.com/what-are-those-strange-purple-street-lights-for-news-40-investigates/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BgxMaeGq1oI

These "manufacturing defects" are being seen all over the US and Canada. I don't know about other places in the world.

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