In this video we’re told that the Pfizer vaxx glows, most likely because of luciferase but maybe also because of graphene oxide.

You have to click the pic for the video. Oh yes you do.

Now I find that kind of interesting. I didn’t do my PhD (actually I don’t have a PhD) on it, but I know somebody else who is rather obsessed with this. Oh hello Siouxsie!

You little luciferin.

I think we need to put you in a cave to see if you glow like a worm, Ms Wiles.

Did someone mention Bill Gates?