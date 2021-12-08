IT workers are voting for liberty over tyranny
And moving to Miami, Houston and Dallas
The proof of the pudding is here.
Dunedin notables should stop listening to jerks like Paul Campbell and other woke arseholes and follow the evidence. If you tell the pharmaceutical companies as well as Jacinda, Chris and Grant to “do one” NZ (and find some nice lampposts to hang the adverts on) you will have an overnight fillip to your IT industry.
Utah has a “Silicon slope” that supposedly has attracted many tech businesses, like Adobe and Domo. I guess they’re not big enough to make the graph.
I’m not in tech- butwhat is in Philly? Why would people love there? All the declining cities are run by Democrats as is Philly so that seems odd….