Plebeian Resistance

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BigT's avatar
BigT
Dec 8, 2021

Utah has a “Silicon slope” that supposedly has attracted many tech businesses, like Adobe and Domo. I guess they’re not big enough to make the graph.

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Rose Loomis's avatar
Rose Loomis
Dec 8, 2021

I’m not in tech- butwhat is in Philly? Why would people love there? All the declining cities are run by Democrats as is Philly so that seems odd….

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