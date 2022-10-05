It's a snow day here
Pretty unusual for this time of the year
This car had to turn around. He also told me to “stop f*&king filming him” on the way back down.
Looking out over South Dunedin to the Pacific Ocean from the stairs that connect Forbury and Easther.
Looking out over South Dunedin from the same place.
And the last one looking back the other way over South Dunedin towards Caversham and up towards Mornington
It’s 1°C here right now.
#dcc #dunedin #elections #electionz #otepoti
Hey, what's this needing to lick the envelope for the voting paper?
Probably got graphene oxide in the adhesive.
Best wishes and a hope for sanity from the voters Richard.
I would vote for you.
Just been doing a family conference as we work out our voting on an STV system.
Greens or Labour - I can see why people don't vote.