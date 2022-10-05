This car had to turn around. He also told me to “stop f*&king filming him” on the way back down.

Looking out over South Dunedin to the Pacific Ocean from the stairs that connect Forbury and Easther.

Looking out over South Dunedin from the same place.

And the last one looking back the other way over South Dunedin towards Caversham and up towards Mornington

It’s 1°C here right now.

#dcc #dunedin #elections #electionz #otepoti