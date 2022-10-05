Plebeian Resistance

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Tarn - mutual eye-rolling's avatar
Tarn - mutual eye-rolling
Oct 6, 2022

Hey, what's this needing to lick the envelope for the voting paper?

Probably got graphene oxide in the adhesive.

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1 reply by Richard Seager
Tarn - mutual eye-rolling's avatar
Tarn - mutual eye-rolling
Oct 6, 2022

Best wishes and a hope for sanity from the voters Richard.

I would vote for you.

Just been doing a family conference as we work out our voting on an STV system.

Greens or Labour - I can see why people don't vote.

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1 reply by Richard Seager
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