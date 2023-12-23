I could give you a dozen or so examples if I had the time (for example here Melanie has been promoting vaccines for 3 years or so, now she’s on the censor ship.).

But I think this from Jonathon Katz on March 31st 2020 says all you need to know. They’re not coming after the neo-nazis not least because neo-nazis are pro-Israel these days (possibly always were).

They’re coming after you and me for expressing dissent on viruses with some of us even questioning (nay knowing) that they don’t exist.

Fuck Jonathon Katz. And fuck all you others on this bandwagon. Yes fuck you Robert and fuck you Steve.

Your position is not going to get better Jonathon. Best to ask for surrender terms now.